Zuma issue might bring political instability

The reaction of the ANC to the latest plot twists in the ongoing saga which is Jacob Zuma has highlighted the contradictions in the sentiments – and actions – of its main opposing factions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and those in his circle have made no comment about Zuma’s outspoken defiance of both the Constitutional Court and the constitution of the country.

The former president says he will not obey the court’s order that he return to give evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Zuma says he is willing to go to jail, if necessary.

Ramaphosa, as head of state and as head of the party, clearly cannot make any public comment for fear of being seen to be interfering in a legal matter…but also because if he does so, his opponents – who are loyal to Zuma – will jump upon this as evidence of a conspiracy against Zuma.

But, on Wednesday, the man heading the anti-Ramaphosa clique in the ANC, party secretary-general Ace Magashule, boldly declared he didn’t see anything wrong in Zuma’s refusal to give evidence.

“Leave Zuma alone. What is the problem? What has Zuma done now?” Magashule told media interviewers.

Ominously, Magashule also made references to things which were happening in the country and which would be “revealed”.

Clearly, as Zuma makes himself into a martyr and potential political prisoner, he and his allies are gearing up to challenge Ramaphosa.

This bodes ill for the country because it will bring with it not only political instability, but also a potential split among ordinary citizens – much the same as is happening in the US between the supporters of ex-president Donald Trump and his opponents.

But the Zuma faction is prepared to go down fighting, no matter the cost.

