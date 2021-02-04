 
 
Zuma issue might bring political instability

Editorials 3 hours ago

The Zuma faction is prepared to go down fighting, no matter the cost.

Editorial
04 Feb 2021
04:50:52 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma before his application to have State Capture Commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself on 17 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The reaction of the ANC to the latest plot twists in the ongoing saga which is Jacob Zuma has highlighted the contradictions in the sentiments – and actions – of its main opposing factions. President Cyril Ramaphosa and those in his circle have made no comment about Zuma’s outspoken defiance of both the Constitutional Court and the constitution of the country. The former president says he will not obey the court’s order that he return to give evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Zuma says he is willing to go to jail, if necessary. Ramaphosa, as head...

