 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Populist’ politicians need to pay attention to Ford’s injection

Editorials 3 weeks ago

The world’s serious players will disappear from the country in a heartbeat if they believe their investments are threatened by reckless politicians or by social unrest.

Editorial
03 Feb 2021
08:01:47 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Populist’ politicians need to pay attention to Ford’s injection

Upgrades to Ford's Silverton assembly plant.

You don’t get to be one of the biggest automotive brands in the world by making your business decisions based on emotion – so Ford’s massive R15.8 billion investment in its South African factories means the company believes in the economic future of this country. The investment will see an expansion of the plant outside Pretoria to make it the biggest manufacturing facility for Ford Ranger vehicles in the world. The commitment also enables a joint venture project between Ford and Volkswagen to put together VW pickups. In the process, there will be 1,200 new jobs created. ALSO READ: Ford...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
New homestead found as Ford presents Explorer King Ranch 24.2.2021
Volkswagen reveals facelift local Tiguan line-up 24.2.2021
Want to buy Bitcoin? Rand cost averaging a favoured method as cryptos grow 24.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.