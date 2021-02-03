 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Getting the Covid-19 vaccine jab is a responsible option

Covid-19 2 hours ago

Refusing the vaccine may be your right – but taking it is your responsibility as a caring citizen.

Editorial
03 Feb 2021
04:50:50 AM
PREMIUM!
Getting the Covid-19 vaccine jab is a responsible option

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 24, 2020, One of the first South African Oxford vaccine trialists looks on as a medical worker injects him with the clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by SIPHIWE SIBEKO / POOL / AFP)

Now that the “covidiots” have stopped claiming that the global coronavirus pandemic and millions of deaths and infections are a hoax, they’re casting doubt about Covid-19 vaccines. The result of this fake news – spread like a raging bushfire via social media platforms – is that a disturbing proportion of people in this country are saying they will refuse to be vaccinated. This is their constitutional right, as President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised on Monday night when assuring South Africans that they would not be forced to be inoculated. READ MORE: Q&A: Should you be afraid of the vaccine? A doctor weighs in Most...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Government and ANC have their hands full this month 3.2.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, vaccine rollout questioned and Makhura cleared of graft 3.2.2021
Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab? 3.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!

Covid-19 Highlights from Ramaphosa’s family meeting: The new, adjusted level 3 regulations

Covid-19 Here’s Ramaphosa’s new rules on booze sales

Politics Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.