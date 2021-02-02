Zuma setting himself up as a martyr

In thumbing his nose at the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, Jacob Zuma did more than violate the oath he once took as president of the country; he showed clearly that he believes he is someone to whom the normal constraints of a modern democracy do not apply. By refusing to obey an order from the Constitutional Court that he appear to give evidence to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Zuma was adamant there would be “no further cooperation”. He added: “If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their...

In thumbing his nose at the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, Jacob Zuma did more than violate the oath he once took as president of the country; he showed clearly that he believes he is someone to whom the normal constraints of a modern democracy do not apply.

By refusing to obey an order from the Constitutional Court that he appear to give evidence to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Zuma was adamant there would be “no further cooperation”.

He added: “If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course. I do not fear being arrested; I do not fear being convicted, nor do I fear being incarcerated.”

Their law? The law of the country is clearly not the law of Jacob Zuma. And that means, following his logic, that, as a

law breaker, he indeed should be locked up, by “them”.

His refusal is a naked power play against the very foundations of the state and, as such, it should not be tolerated.

Stability in a country – upon which all progress depends – is dependant on the rule of law … and outright defiance of that law is the first step down the road to anarchy and a failed state.

Zuma is clearly setting himself up as a martyr in claiming he is being falsely accused and victimised because he has been fighting for the rights of downtrodden black people.

His message has proved to be worryingly seductivefor those who believe they have been wronged.

That playing of the race card by Zuma and his hangers-on – ironically boosted by a white, London PR firm – has done immense damage to this country.

And whether he is eventually put behind bars or not, that is going to be his toxic legacy.

