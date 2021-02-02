 
 
Zuma setting himself up as a martyr

Editorials

His refusal is a naked power play against the very foundations of the state and, as such, it should not be tolerated.

Editorial
02 Feb 2021
04:50:20 AM
Former South African president Jacob Zuma arrives at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, on November 16, 2020. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)

In thumbing his nose at the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, Jacob Zuma did more than violate the oath he once took as president of the country; he showed clearly that he believes he is someone to whom the normal constraints of a modern democracy do not apply. By refusing to obey an order from the Constitutional Court that he appear to give evidence to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Zuma was adamant there would be “no further cooperation”. He added: “If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their...

