 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

A curdling Currie Cup showing

Editorials 46 mins ago

Some of the most entertaining parts of the tense encounter came other than from the rugby itself.

01 Feb 2021
07:14:06 AM
PREMIUM!
A curdling Currie Cup showing

Arno Botha with the Currie Cup trophy after the Bulls beat the Sharks to lift the title at Loftus. Picture: Gallo Images

Former Springbok rugby captain John Smit, now a TV commentator, best summed up Saturday’s Currie Cup marathon, 100-minute rugby final between the Bulls and the Sharks by commenting wryly: “It wasn’t a pretty game…” Some of the most entertaining parts of the tense encounter came other than from the rugby itself. Firstly, referee Jaco Peyper was in top form with his on-field chirps, picked up by broadcast microphones. Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was unnecessarily vocal in pointing out areas Peyper should look out for. “You’ve got a lot of advice for your first Currie Cup,” Peyper chirped as SuperSport commentators...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Several of Trump’s impeachment lawyers ditch team – reports

Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.