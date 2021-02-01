 
 
Lockdown anger and inequality cannot be ignored

Editorials

However, it was also clear from the conspiracy theory placards in evidence on the beaches that the anti-vaxxers and Covid deniers were out to make their points.

01 Feb 2021
06:10:00 AM
Lockdown anger and inequality cannot be ignored

Demonstrators hold banners during a protest at the beach in Muizenberg against the government's ban on people enjoying the beach, in Cape Town on January 30, 2021. The ban is part of the South African government's Level 3 lockdown regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

The “Free the Beaches” protests in Cape Town over the weekend held up a mirror to our fractured South African society. Clearly outnumbered by the protesters – who waded, swam and surfed in the water in blatant defiance of the latest disaster regulations ban on the use of beaches – cops watched on in amusement. This was a marked difference to the way they chased and hounded people from public spaces in the first days of the level 5 lockdown and how enthusiastically Police Minister Bheki Cele and his men and women patrolled the beaches after 29 December, looking for...

