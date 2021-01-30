 
 
Zero booze too much to enforce

Products often state that they contain alcohol, such as cough medicine, mouthwash, or energy sachets and energy drinks.

30 Jan 2021
Chris Lotze smoking and drinking at Springbok bar in Hatfield on August 18, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that South Africa entered the first day of Level 2 of the national lockdown as new regulations come into effect. South Africans can now legally have 10 visitors at home and buy alcohol and cigarettes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

In theory, it is a laudable idea to reduce the legal limit for blood alcohol – as it relates to operating any form of motor vehicle – but in practice, it could open up a whole can of worms of contested and unfair prosecutions. Experts in blood testing procedures and equipment acknowledge that there are a range of substances which contain minute traces of alcohol which may cause a motorist to test positive, even though they have not been drinking. Products often state that they contain alcohol, such as cough medicine, mouthwash, or energy sachets and energy drinks. These will...

