Band-Aid measure on tourism sector

Editorials

The government, though, has seemingly offered a helping hand in committing to back the R1.2 billion Tourism Equity Fund.

Editorial
29 Jan 2021
07:01:42 AM
Band-Aid measure on tourism sector

A woman enjoys a bus ride with the resumption of the tourism sector on September 24, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the City of Durban is urging locals and visitors to re-discover South Africa's "warmest place to be" (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

There is a grim line in the war movie Apocalypse. Now which, sadly, aptly describes the government's relationship with the tourism and hospitality industry: "We'd cut them in half with a machine gun and give them a Band-Aid…" The Covid-19 lockdowns have already cost the sector billions of rands in lost income and tens of thousands of jobs have gone – most never to return. If the current restrictions on the sale of alcohol and the night-time curfew are not relaxed soon, many businesses will not last another month. Some are probably going under as you read this.

