Chickens come home to roost

Editorials 14 hours ago

So, Zuma will, finally, be forced to speak. And that is really what he has been so afraid of all along.

Editorial
29 Jan 2021
05:10:05 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma before his application to have State Capture Commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself on 17 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

If Jacob Zuma were wandering around the poultry coop on his Nkandla homestead, he might do well to stop and listen for the other rustling, of legal wings, as the chickens come home to roost on state capture. On Thursday, the Constitutional Court removed another – perhaps the last one? – of his barriers to prevent himself from standing before the country and answering to the horrendous tales of looting and hijacking of state resources which have been emerging at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. ALSO READ: ConCourt rules that Zuma does not have the right to remain silent...

