Health workers can’t lack empathy

PREMIUM!
Health workers can’t lack empathyEditorials 7 hours ago
‘We need to create a new culture of training medical staff,’ says professor.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid
Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February
Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves
State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation
News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up