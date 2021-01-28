 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Health workers can’t lack empathy

Editorials 7 hours ago

‘We need to create a new culture of training medical staff,’ says professor.

Editorial
28 Jan 2021
04:35:59 AM
PREMIUM!
Health workers can’t lack empathy

The main entrance of the Tembisa Hospital in Tembisa near Kempton Park, 20 January 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

There is no worse nightmare for the family of a critically ill patient to find he or she has died – because medical personnel switched off the life-support system without their permission or knowledge. Yet, this is what the relatives of Lloyd Kacheche faced last month when they found out he had died at Tembisa Hospital after life support was terminated. The incident was revealed this week as the Gauteng health department was dealing with another complaint about alleged patient abandonment at the same hospital. ALSO READ: Shonisani Lethole’s severe Covid-19 infection worsened by negligence, says heath ombud Shonisani Lethole’s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Patients are treated like animals at some public hospitals – EFF on Shonisani Lethole’s death 28.1.2021
Life-support ‘switch-off’ shock 28.1.2021
Sahpra may have saved some lives 28.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.