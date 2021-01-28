Sahpra may have saved some lives

The fact that the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has given the green light for controlled use of ivermectin for humans is a positive sign that the drug may soon be used as a treatment for Covid-19. The regulatory body has been reluctant to give blanket approval because, as it correctly points out, the tests done on the drug – and which have shown positive results in the treatment of Covid patients – have many shortcomings in terms of medical research protocols. While that may be the right thing to do, there is a real possibility that the delay...

The fact that the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has given the green light for controlled use of ivermectin for humans is a positive sign that the drug may soon be used as a treatment for Covid-19.

The regulatory body has been reluctant to give blanket approval because, as it correctly points out, the tests done on the drug – and which have shown positive results in the treatment of Covid patients – have many shortcomings in terms of medical research protocols.

While that may be the right thing to do, there is a real possibility that the delay in making ivermectin available may see people dying whose lives could have been saved.

Sahpra’s concession – that the drug may be administered “on compassionate grounds” – is a tacit admission that, in the midst of a serious health crisis such as this pandemic, there may be a need to take careful shortcuts if lives are at stake.

It still remains to be seen whether ivermectin is the wonder drug its believers claim it is.

We hope it is, though, because it will help prevent much unnecessary physical suffering for Covid patients and spare the heartache for the families of those who might otherwise die.

