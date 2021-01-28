 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Sahpra may have saved some lives

Editorials 7 hours ago

It still remains to be seen whether ivermectin is the wonder drug its believers claim it is.

Editorial
28 Jan 2021
04:33:03 AM
PREMIUM!
Sahpra may have saved some lives

According to SAHPRA, Ivermectin is not indicated nor approved for use in humans. Furthermore, there is no confirmatory data on Ivermectin available as yet for its use in the management of COVID-19 infections. Image: Supplied.

The fact that the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has given the green light for controlled use of ivermectin for humans is a positive sign that the drug may soon be used as a treatment for Covid-19. The regulatory body has been reluctant to give blanket approval because, as it correctly points out, the tests done on the drug – and which have shown positive results in the treatment of Covid patients – have many shortcomings in terms of medical research protocols. While that may be the right thing to do, there is a real possibility that the delay...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Health workers can’t lack empathy 28.1.2021
Vaccines to undergo maximum 14 day quarantine period before distribution – Mkhize 27.1.2021
Sahpra resolves to facilitate controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 27.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.