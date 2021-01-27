Relax booze ban, lockdown now

It seems clear that the second wave of coronavirus infections is starting to decline, as experts believe the critical reproduction rate is below one in many provinces, meaning those who have the virus will pass it on to only one other, or less. The number of daily cases is going down as, thankfully, are the death figures – and the latter will decline further over the next week because fatalities normally lag infections by some days. The pressure is building on government to relax at least some of the Level 3 adjusted lockdown regulations, which have been in force for...

In particular, surely it is time to ease the ban on people using beaches and other places of recreation.

Also, possibly, the alcohol ban can be relaxed.

Already thousands of jobs have been lost in the booze production and distribution industries, which are a major source of excise revenue for the exchequer.

If our medical facilities are over the worst in terms of Covid-19 admissions, should we not seriously consider a relaxation of the restrictions?

We cannot hold on for the vaccine to save us,but if we leave it too late, there might be nothing left to save.

