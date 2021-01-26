 
 
Business has moral obligations

Editorials 7 hours ago

If we are to rebuild a just society in the wake of Covid-19’s devastation, it must be founded on morality.

Editorial
26 Jan 2021
04:40:39 AM
Santam to process business interruption claims for all clients - Picture: Twitter / @SABreakingNews

Insurance giant Santam has a yellow umbrella as its brand symbol – ironic considering its tooth and-nail fight to duck paying out on Covid-related business losses claims. What good is having an insurance umbrella for the proverbial financial rainy day (as the coronavirus pandemic has been for business across the globe), if you can’t open it to get shelter? It is about time, then, that Santam faced up to its moral (and legal) obligations to its policy holders – most of them in the tourism and hospitality business – to compensate them for contingent business interruption losses they suffered. READ...

