ANC arrogance on display again

Editorials 3 hours ago

The ANC needs reminding: South Africa is our country and not your little fiefdom.

Editorial
26 Jan 2021
04:35:05 AM
ANC arrogance on display again

Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

As excuses go, the one used by Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, for failing to wear a face mask on Sunday at the funeral service of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, was right up there with the famous “firepool” once used to explain Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla swimming pool. Mtsweni-Tsipane apologised for violating the regulations, saying it was an error as her face mask had fallen off and she hadn’t noticed. Also, she claimed she was only without her mask for a brief period. ALSO READ: DA calls on police to arrest and fine mask-less Mpumalanga premier However, a video from the...

