Booze ban not a workable solution

Editorials

Yes, South Africa has a drinking problem. We need to put systems in place to deal with this. A booze ban will not solve it.

Editorial
25 Jan 2021
04:58:17 AM
Workers at the Beerhouse, in Long Street join other people working in the restaurant, food and alcohol industry in a nationwide protest against provisions in South African government Lockdown legislation, which threatens the survival of the businesses and jobs, in Cape Town city centre, on July 22, 2020. The reintroduction on the ban on alcohol sales and a night curfew by the South African government will have a negative economic impact on the hospitality industry. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

While no one will dispute the effect the banning of booze has had on freeing up hospital beds in trauma units since late last year, we need to be brutally honest and accept it is also having an adverse effect on people’s livelihoods. The alcohol industry, restaurants, bars and local brewers have all felt the knock since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the prohibition on alcohol at the end of last year. Many businesses are on the verge of folding, or have already closed their doors as a direct result of the decision. Big corporates have taken tough decisions to counter...

