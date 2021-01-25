Rugby referees spoiling the game

And then there were two teams in the Currie Cup. The Bulls and the Sharks will fight it out for the title in next weekend’s final after beating the Lions and Western Province respectively this weekend. While both semifinals were tight affairs, it certainly wasn’t vintage rugby. Both semifinals were dominated by the whistles from the referees. There were more penalties than e-tolls gantries on the Gauteng highway. It feels as though the game has lost its enjoyment. There are far too many technical laws, and while spectators aren’t allowed at the ground, it’s doubtful they would even attend with...

And then there were two teams in the Currie Cup. The Bulls and the Sharks will fight it out for the title in next weekend’s final after beating the Lions and Western Province respectively this weekend.

While both semifinals were tight affairs, it certainly wasn’t vintage rugby. Both semifinals were dominated by the whistles from the referees. There were more penalties than e-tolls gantries on the Gauteng highway.

It feels as though the game has lost its enjoyment.

There are far too many technical laws, and while spectators aren’t allowed at the ground, it’s doubtful they would even attend with all the stop-start officiating. This year’s Currie Cup will not go down as one to remember, which is unfair on the teams that have made it to the final.

Here’s hoping whoever officiates this weekend’s final will not destroy it with the whistle. Our game needs a thriller.

