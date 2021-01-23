 
 
Editorials

With the initial term coming to an end in April, provinces are expected to request extensions for the foreign doctors as we battle the second wave of the pandemic.

Editorial
23 Jan 2021
04:40:15 AM
Money could have been better spent

Cuban doctors who were deployed to South Africa to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Lowvelder

It comes as little surprise when the local doctors’ association says the deployment of Cuban doctors in SA has not been worth the money. More than R239 million in salaries for the 187-member Cubans will be forked out for their services after government brought them in as specialists where we are deemed to have shortages. With the initial term coming to an end in April, provinces are expected to request extensions for the foreign doctors as we battle the second wave of the pandemic. ALSO READ: Cuban doctors still deployed, but not worth the money says SAMA However, the South...

