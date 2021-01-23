 
 
Mthembu was worthy of respect

Editorials 8 hours ago

Hamba kahle Mvelase. Rest in peace.

Editorial
23 Jan 2021
04:35:50 AM
Mthembu was worthy of respect

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Picture: GCIS

Covid-19 has claimed 40,000 South African lives. Among those unexpected losses it is often someone we know… a family member or friend. On Thursday, it claimed the life of Minister Jackson Mthembu. After last week tweeting that he had sought medical attention at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane after experiencing abdominal pains, he found out he had Covid-19. He was 62. Tributes poured in for the ANC stalwart. READ MORE: Jackson Mthembu to be laid to rest in official funeral on Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our...

