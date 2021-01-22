 
 
Army street patrols too costly

Editorials

That’s R95 million we just don’t have to throw around.

Editorial
22 Jan 2021
04:33:51 AM
Army street patrols too costly

A cat runs away as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

Since lockdown was enforced almost 10 months ago, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) haven’t exactly endeared themselves to the public. Patrolling the streets as back-up to the police at the behest of the president, some soldiers forcing rule-breakers to do push-ups and other physical exercises. Their presence in public spaces is certainly not welcome, especially on closed beaches. READ MORE: Troops deployment to help enforce regulations costing SA R95m, Ramaphosa reveals Their actions that led to the death of Collins Khosa still rankle. To make matters worse, it has been revealed that the latest deployment of 2,122 soldiers...

