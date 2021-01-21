 
 
300 days on… and we pray for a better tomorrow

Zoom meetings became part of a daily routine. People lost their jobs or had their salaries cut.

21 Jan 2021
04:35:08 AM
Commuters are pictured at Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 29 June 2020.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

If you think really hard, you can probably remember 27 March, 2020 – the first day of South Africa’s hard lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa had days earlier announced a national state of disaster due to Covid-19. 27 March was 300 days ago. That’s nine months and 25 days. Forty-two weeks and six days. 7,200 hours. So much has happened in that period. Little did we know how the country, the world, would change. Schools, shops and how we work will probably never be the same again. Working from home for those lucky enough to have a job became the...

