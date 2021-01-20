 
 
Busi, it’s time for you to step down

Editorials 11 hours ago

We are tired of the waste of taxpayers’ money to fight your howlers in court.

Editorial
20 Jan 2021
04:40:42 AM
Busi, it’s time for you to step down

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney

Some things you just can’t make up. The latest bizarre announcement? Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane taking a sabbatical until the end of March. Wait for it…because she needs rest. I’m sure most of us could do with a six-week break after the nasty 2020 we encountered. We all need a rest. While such a leave of absence is provided for in the terms and conditions applicable to the position of public protector, we question the timing of this. Her leave started last Friday. Firstly, Mkhwebane is facing three counts of perjury, with the first expected to be heard this week,...

