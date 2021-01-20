Busi, it’s time for you to step down

Some things you just can’t make up. The latest bizarre announcement? Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane taking a sabbatical until the end of March. Wait for it…because she needs rest. I’m sure most of us could do with a six-week break after the nasty 2020 we encountered. We all need a rest. While such a leave of absence is provided for in the terms and conditions applicable to the position of public protector, we question the timing of this. Her leave started last Friday. Firstly, Mkhwebane is facing three counts of perjury, with the first expected to be heard this week,...

Some things you just can’t make up.

The latest bizarre announcement? Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane taking a sabbatical until the end of March. Wait for it…because she needs rest.

I’m sure most of us could do with a six-week break after the nasty 2020 we encountered. We all need a rest.

While such a leave of absence is provided for in the terms and conditions applicable to the position of public protector, we question the timing of this.

Her leave started last Friday.

Firstly, Mkhwebane is facing three counts of perjury, with the first expected to be heard this week, following a charge laid by Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman in 2019.

It relates to the Constitutional Court judgment that found Mkhwebane to be dishonest in her conduct in her Reserve Bank/Absa investigation.

The public protector is also facing a parliamentary inquiry brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

While Mkhwebane insists the inquiry into her fitness to hold office is a “nuisance” and “unlikely to happen”, she has plenty to answer for after a number of investigations have been butchered by her.

While we have sympathy for anyone in the hot seat of public protector, we feel if Mkhwebane needs rest, rather just step down.

We are tired of the waste of taxpayers’ money to fight your howlers in court.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.