Fantastic advert for Test cricket

When it comes to cricket, there’s nothing more South Africans love than beating the Aussies. While both India and Australia need to be praised for a wonderful four-match Test series, we are sure India had a few more South African supporters rooting for them as they pulled off a miracle victory over the hosts on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane on Monday. Needing to score 69 runs in the last hour to win the series, having been set an unlikely target of 328 for victory, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant stole the show with a magnificent, unbeaten 89...

It was Australia’s first Test defeat at the Gabba since 1988, and India’s 329 for seven was the biggest run chase at the ground.

It truly was an amazing exhibition of Test cricket.

What makes India’s victory that more remarkable is that over a month ago they were punished by the Aussies by eight wickets in the first Test in Adelaide after being rolled for just 36 runs – their lowest Test total – in the second innings.

To make matters worse, India’s talisman, captain Virat Kohli, flew home for the remainder of the series due to paternity leave.

However, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane paved the way for a series-levelling effort with a hundred in the second Test in Melbourne, before India showed massive grit on the final day of the third Test to draw the match in Sydney.

That left an exciting decider at the Gabba, and the rest is history.

Australia – scheduled to arrive for a Test series against the Proteas next month – have proved they are still a force to be reckoned with.

However, if the Proteas and Australia can repeat a slice of the magic we saw in this series, then we are in for a cracking few weeks.

