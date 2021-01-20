 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Fantastic advert for Test cricket

Cricket 12 hours ago

Australia – scheduled to arrive for a Test series against the Proteas next month – have proved they are still a force to be reckoned with.

Editorial
20 Jan 2021
04:35:45 AM
PREMIUM!
Fantastic advert for Test cricket

South Africa's Anrich Nortje (L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (not visible) during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on January 3, 2021. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

When it comes to cricket, there’s nothing more South Africans love than beating the Aussies. While both India and Australia need to be praised for a wonderful four-match Test series, we are sure India had a few more South African supporters rooting for them as they pulled off a miracle victory over the hosts on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane on Monday. Needing to score 69 runs in the last hour to win the series, having been set an unlikely target of 328 for victory, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant stole the show with a magnificent, unbeaten 89...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
England look to sweep Sri Lanka as India await 20.1.2021
Ousted director Ramela to challenge removal from CSA board 20.1.2021
India hailed as ‘Immortals’, Australia under fire after Gabba stunner 20.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol

Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men

Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover 

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money

World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.