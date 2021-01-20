Fantastic advert for Test cricket

PREMIUM!
Fantastic advert for Test cricketCricket 12 hours ago
Australia – scheduled to arrive for a Test series against the Proteas next month – have proved they are still a force to be reckoned with.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol
Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men
Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover
Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money
World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power