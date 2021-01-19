 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Power outages a fact of life in SA

Editorials 5 hours ago

It’s a rather shallow celebration when you start cheering for the lesser of two evils, but it’s a start.

Editorial
19 Jan 2021
04:45:31 AM
PREMIUM!
Power outages a fact of life in SA

File Image: iStock

In desperate times, you need innovative thinking, or thinking outside of the box. With news that Eskom is expected to continue to implement load shedding until April, new plans need to be formulated. Load shedding puts unnecessary pressure on businesses, the economy and even people working from home – something President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the nation to embrace, if at all possible, in the face of rising Covid-19 infections. Eskom’s suppliers and contractors have also not escaped the clutches of the pandemic, with many workers infected. READ MORE: Load shedding a ‘high probability’ for the next three months – analyst Due...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, load shedding suspended and Proteas’ security concerns allayed 18.1.2021
UPDATE: Load shedding suspended as schedule changes create confusion 18.1.2021
Load shedding: 5 spots to get Wi-Fi and good coffee during load shedding in Jozi 18.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘Racist’ medical aid inquiry findings are damning

Covid-19 Not out of the woods but promising signs of virus decline in SA, says Mkhize

Business News ATMs: 70% will have to close under current regulations to sanitise

Business News Class action suit shows banks sell repossessed houses for cents in the rand

Environment IN PICS: Toxic Red Tide sees mass lobster, crayfish strandings in Elands Bay 


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.