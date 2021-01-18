 
 
Load shedding: SA’s need for new power sources dire

Editorials

It should be all hands on deck, and any independent power suppliers should be welcomed with open arms.

Editorial
18 Jan 2021
04:45:47 AM
Picture: iStock

Load shedding will continue until April. The last thing South Africans wanted to hear as they grapple with surviving Covid-19 and the impact the pandemic has had on our economy and employment. The nation was plunged into a frustrating week of Stage 2 load shedding from Thursday, after two generating units at the Kusile Power station tripped. Energy analyst Chris Yelland says dark days are ahead for the next three months, saying Eskom had implemented a “code red risk for load shedding”. Yelland told eNCA: “Eskom has indicated, and this comes from the Eskom website so this is Eskom’s forecast...

