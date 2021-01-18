By offering to step down, Ramaphosa sets right example over graft

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement to his critics that he “will step down if charged with corruption” is the message all our politicians and leaders should follow. Reacting to former Eskom boss Brian Molefe’s testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that he was targeted for political influence, that he was involved in awarding irregular contracts at Eskom, and ran a “secret war room” at the state-owned enterprise when he was deputy president to Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa hit back hard. The president is accused of conflict of interest regarding Eskom. On Friday, Molefe said Ramaphosa should never have been...

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement to his critics that he “will step down if charged with corruption” is the message all our politicians and leaders should follow.

Reacting to former Eskom boss Brian Molefe’s testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that he was targeted for political influence, that he was involved in awarding irregular contracts at Eskom, and ran a “secret war room” at the state-owned enterprise when he was deputy president to Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa hit back hard. The president is accused of conflict of interest regarding Eskom.

On Friday, Molefe said Ramaphosa should never have been appointed chair of Eskom’s war room, because he was a shareholder at Glencore – the mining company that was doing business with the power utility.

Ramaphosa said: “If I’m charged with corruption, my own orientation is that, yes, [I will step down].”

He has taken the stance that anyone in government or the ANC facing serious criminal charges, like corruption, should step down until matters are resolved.

In a country where corruption is rife, particularly among those in high profile positions, something has to give. The president is setting the right example: step down until proven guilty or innocent.

The ANC’s integrity commission also wants answers around the fund-raising of his campaign for the 2017 presidency.

Ramaphosa says he will give details when he testifies at the Zondo commission.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been urged to step down by the integrity committee as criminal charges have been linked to him relating to an asbestos eradication tender in the Free State while he was premier. Magashule refuses, maintaining he’s innocent.

It’s good that the president is practising what he is preaching. If there’s a cloud hanging above your head, clear it up before carrying on.

Corruption cannot be tolerated.

