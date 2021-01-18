 
 
By offering to step down, Ramaphosa sets right example over graft

Editorials 11 hours ago

It’s good that the president is practising what he is preaching. If there’s a cloud hanging above your head, clear it up before carrying on.

Editorial
18 Jan 2021
04:40:22 AM
File picture. African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule during a media briefing about his meeting with former president Jacob Zuma on September 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Magashule has refused to step down from his position while out on bail. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement to his critics that he “will step down if charged with corruption” is the message all our politicians and leaders should follow. Reacting to former Eskom boss Brian Molefe’s testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that he was targeted for political influence, that he was involved in awarding irregular contracts at Eskom, and ran a “secret war room” at the state-owned enterprise when he was deputy president to Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa hit back hard. The president is accused of conflict of interest regarding Eskom. On Friday, Molefe said Ramaphosa should never have been...

