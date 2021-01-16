Tau’s magic dazzles even Guardiola

When well-respected Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pays you a compliment, you know you belong. That’s exactly what happened for South African footballer Percy Tau, who made his English Premier League debut for Brighton & Hove Albion against Manchester City this week. Although they lost 1-0, Tau impressed in the 68 minutes he played, with Guardiola praising the speed of the South African, who has played for Bafana Bafana 28 times. Brighton manager Graham Potter was also full of praise for the 26-year-old Tau, saying: “I think you got glimpses. Again, it’s a tough game for a forward because you...

When well-respected Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pays you a compliment, you know you belong.

That’s exactly what happened for South African footballer Percy Tau, who made his English Premier League debut for Brighton & Hove Albion against Manchester City this week.

Although they lost 1-0, Tau impressed in the 68 minutes he played, with Guardiola praising the speed of the South African, who has played for Bafana Bafana 28 times.

Brighton manager Graham Potter was also full of praise for the 26-year-old Tau, saying: “I think you got glimpses. Again, it’s a tough game for a forward because you end up spending a lot of the game defending‚ because you have to defend as a team.

“So that takes away a bit of the attacking quality that he has. But at the same time, I thought there were glimpses of what he can do.

“And he’ll get better the longer he’s with us. He’s not been with us more than a week yet. So he’s got plenty of time and we need to help him.”

Since being signed by Brighton in 2018, Tau had to be patient after work permit complications saw him being loaned to Belgian clubs Union SG, Club Brugge and Anderlecht for three consecutive seasons.

This week, he grabbed his chance with both hands. We can’t wait to see more of his magic against the best English clubs can offer.

