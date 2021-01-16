 
 
Right call to open SA schools later

Academically, last year was certainly no walk in the park.

16 Jan 2021
Right call to open SA schools later

Image: iStock

It couldn’t have been an easy decision but there solution to reopen schools only on 15 February is the right one. After weeks of uncertainty, Deputy Basic Education Minister Reginah Mhaule on Friday postponed the school calendar by two weeks as the country attempts to contain the latest surge of Covid-19 infections. School management teams will report for duty on 25 January and teachers will follow on 1 February. The academic year was supposed to start on 27 January, with some private schools already opened. Since President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the regulations for the adjusted Level 3 lockdown and vaguely...

