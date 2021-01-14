 
 
SA’s recovery rate something to cheer

Editorials 2 mins ago

Editorial
14 Jan 2021
04:40:07 AM
With the elderly at a higher risk of not recovering from Covid-19, staying home and minimising outside contact is essential. Image: iStock

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit us hard, so there’s little to cheer about at the moment. Families are grieving, the healthcare system is under enormous strain, businesses are struggling and the economy is limping. But, perhaps, there is something small to cheer about. On Tuesday evening, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed that “our recoveries now stand at 1 019 123, representing a recovery rate of 81%”. While some people have been infected more than once, that’s a lot of brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and grandparents who have recovered. And our health workers, on the front line day-in...

