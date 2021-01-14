SA’s recovery rate something to cheer

PREMIUM!
SA’s recovery rate something to cheerEditorials 2 mins ago
While some people have been infected more than once, that’s a lot of brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and grandparents who have recovered.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump
Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark
Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert
Covid-19 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele