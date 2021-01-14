SA’s recovery rate something to cheer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit us hard, so there’s little to cheer about at the moment. Families are grieving, the healthcare system is under enormous strain, businesses are struggling and the economy is limping. But, perhaps, there is something small to cheer about. On Tuesday evening, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed that “our recoveries now stand at 1 019 123, representing a recovery rate of 81%”. While some people have been infected more than once, that’s a lot of brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and grandparents who have recovered. And our health workers, on the front line day-in...

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit us hard, so there’s little to cheer about at the moment.

Families are grieving, the healthcare system is under enormous strain, businesses are struggling and the economy is limping.

But, perhaps, there is something small to cheer about.

On Tuesday evening, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed that “our recoveries now stand at 1 019 123, representing a recovery rate of 81%”.

While some people have been infected more than once, that’s a lot of brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and grandparents who have recovered.

And our health workers, on the front line day-in and day-out, have to be thanked for these recovery numbers. Daily, they put themselves at risk to treat the ill.

We need to honour their sacrifices.

