Comedy of errors from NDZ, council

Editorials 1 min ago

If booze wasn’t banned, you’d think the command council were coming up with some of these suggestions during a drinking game.

Editorial
14 Jan 2021
04:35:28 AM
Minister of Cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma during the swearing in of the new Presidential Cabinet at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, 30 May 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

You’d think the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) would have learnt from its past howlers, but this week Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was back to her bizarre best when she tucked into new restrictions for beaches. With the exception of Northern Cape beaches, people are not allowed to frolic or walk on our coastlines under the adjusted level 3 lockdown. President Cyril Ramaphosa made sure of that with his announcement shortly after Christmas due to soaring Covid-19 infections. The main aim was to avoid mass gatherings, and beaches certainly attract hundreds of people daily, never mind holiday season. The...

