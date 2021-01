The Matric class of 2020 cannot afford any further setbacks. Already forced to find a way to complete their studies after a frustrating stop-start year, with online learning and rotational classes the norm due to Covid-19, news of problems with the marking of matric exam papers is concerning. The deadline for the completion of marking is edging ever closer ahead of the release of the results on 22 February. The first week of marking last week saw 170 assessors testing positive for the coronavirus. The majority of those were from the Eastern Cape. Many other markers had to pull out...

