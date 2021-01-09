 
 
ANC must change its course now

Editorials

The ruling party needs to be honest with itself.

Editorial
09 Jan 2021
04:45:30 AM
Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC was forced to celebrate its 109th birthday in a different way on Friday. There weren’t the big parties or huge crowds, nor the lavish birthday cake or champagne. Covid-19 made sure of that. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa last night delivered a virtual address after veterans and stalwarts gave their impression of the importance of the January 8 statement prior to his speech. Perhaps the dampened festivities will give the ruling party a chance to reflect on the job it has done for the past 26 years. It doesn’t have a good story to tell. The party is not...

