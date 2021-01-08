Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

South Africans love being on top of the world. We have the world’s number one ranked Springboks, many believe we are the most corrupt country in the world and our weather must be up there with the best. And now we are the sleepiest nation, averaging just over nine hours of slumber a day, according to a report in Business Insider SA. To be exact, 553 minutes a day. This is according to the latest data released by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, ranked according to a global scale by Our World in Data, late last year. This,...

This, all done before lockdown, is based on the Time Use census – data collected annually from 34 countries.

The census gets its information from government-supplied data and focuses on four main categories – how many minutes of the day are spent on paid work or study, unpaid work, personal care and leisure.

You would never guess it by looking at how packed our malls are but, according to the same survey, we spend the least amount of time shopping, averaging just nine minutes a day, while we spend more time watching television or listening to the radio (132 minutes) than we do on doing housework (130 minutes).

Other interesting statistics reveal that we spend 82 minutes a day seeing friends, 72 minutes eating and drinking and 70 minutes on personal care.

Number one sleepers. It would explain a lot when it comes to our politicians.

