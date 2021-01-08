 
 
Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

Editorials 1 hour ago

Number one sleepers. It would explain a lot when it comes to our politicians.

Editorial
08 Jan 2021
04:35:00 AM
Picture for illustrative purposes. AFP/Brendan Smialowski

South Africans love being on top of the world. We have the world’s number one ranked Springboks, many believe we are the most corrupt country in the world and our weather must be up there with the best. And now we are the sleepiest nation, averaging just over nine hours of slumber a day, according to a report in Business Insider SA. To be exact, 553 minutes a day. This is according to the latest data released by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, ranked according to a global scale by Our World in Data, late last year. This,...

