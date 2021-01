Last year was an extremely difficult academic year. The arrival of Covid-19 plunged the education system into disarray at short notice. Some clever, quick thinking, hard work from teachers and administrators, and understanding from pupils ensured the year wasn’t a write off. Home schooling was encouraged, strict protocols were put in place at schools nationwide to curb infections and many schools were forced to adopt alternative shifts to minimise the number in class each day. With Covid-19 infection numbers rising during the second wave, and new information emerging that the youth seem to be falling extremely ill after contracting the...

Last year was an extremely difficult academic year. The arrival of Covid-19 plunged the education system into disarray at short notice.

Some clever, quick thinking, hard work from teachers and administrators, and understanding from pupils ensured the year wasn’t a write off.

Home schooling was encouraged, strict protocols were put in place at schools nationwide to curb infections and many schools were forced to adopt alternative shifts to minimise the number in class each day.

With Covid-19 infection numbers rising during the second wave, and new information emerging that the youth seem to be falling extremely ill after contracting the new variant, it’s worrying times for children and their parents, especially since public schools open on 27 January.

So what’s the plan for 2021? The department of education this week suggested a similar approach would be adopted this year, and stressed that the adjusted level 3 regulations would not affect the school calendar.

Department spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said: “The splitting of classes will depend on the number of pupils in a classroom; we cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach in this situation. A school needs to look at its circumstance and plan accordingly.”

Last year wasn’t easy. This year looks set to follow that pattern. Spare a thought for our children and teachers.

