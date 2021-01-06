 
 
Councillor spewing hogwash must go

Editorials 1 hour ago

In the midst of the pandemic, we need leaders setting an example.

Editorial
06 Jan 2021
04:45:12 AM
Councillor spewing hogwash must go

African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

Just when you thought you had heard it all, an ANC councillor in eThekwini dropped a bombshell when he suggested there is no Covid-19, that white people were vaccinated five months ago and that 5G cellphone towers are killing people. In an audio clip, ward 24 councillor Sifiso Mngadi said: “As leaders of eThekwini we need to take action against this disease. It is not Covid. We are getting this thing from 5G towers, [some] installed during this period in preparation of the second wave.” He added: “Maybe we as councillors need to call a special council meeting, take a...

