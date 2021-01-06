Councillor spewing hogwash must go

Just when you thought you had heard it all, an ANC councillor in eThekwini dropped a bombshell when he suggested there is no Covid-19, that white people were vaccinated five months ago and that 5G cellphone towers are killing people. In an audio clip, ward 24 councillor Sifiso Mngadi said: “As leaders of eThekwini we need to take action against this disease. It is not Covid. We are getting this thing from 5G towers, [some] installed during this period in preparation of the second wave.” He added: “Maybe we as councillors need to call a special council meeting, take a...

Just when you thought you had heard it all, an ANC councillor in eThekwini dropped a bombshell when he suggested there is no Covid-19, that white people were vaccinated five months ago and that 5G cellphone towers are killing people.

In an audio clip, ward 24 councillor Sifiso Mngadi said: “As leaders of eThekwini we need to take action against this disease. It is not Covid. We are getting this thing from 5G towers, [some] installed during this period in preparation of the second wave.”

He added: “Maybe we as councillors need to call a special council meeting, take a decision that all 5G towers must be disconnected in eThekwini. White people were vaccinated about five months ago. There was a truck that distributed the vaccine in boxes and white people from all over the province, including places like Ixopo and Vryheid, went there to receive these boxes. It was given to white people only.”

In the midst of the pandemic, we need leaders setting an example… leaders educating people to wear masks, sanitise, and maintain social distancing.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned his remarks, but Mngadi should be removed as a councillor immediately.

