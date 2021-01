During this difficult time while trying to cope with the pandemic each day, leaders need to choose their words wisely as uncertainty and anxiety haunts the nation. We need calm heads during this period, with our politicians singing from the same hymn sheet. Having said that, it makes ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte’s comments about civil war extremely disappointing. Duarte, speaking during a virtual memorial service for struggle hero Rajes Pillay on Sunday, said without the ANC, South Africa would descend into civil war. Duarte said: “Comrades, I must just say it is very difficult when you speak with people...

Duarte, speaking during a virtual memorial service for struggle hero Rajes Pillay on Sunday, said without the ANC, South Africa would descend into civil war.

Duarte said: “Comrades, I must just say it is very difficult when you speak with people who doubt that the ANC should not continue.

“You know in your heart that you can never live in a country where there is no ANC – because the opposite to that would be chaos and, undoubtedly, lead to a civil war that none of us want.”

Duarte is certainly entitled to view her own opinion, but talk of civil war should never be taken lightly. How does she arrive at such a conclusion?

Many believe the ANC puts the ruling party first and South Africa second. Reckless statements like these will only confirm this is the case.

To all our leaders, please think before you open your mouths.

