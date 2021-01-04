Let’s heed Mmusi Maimane’s call and heal through a new language

He may no longer be in mainstream politics and be struggling to remain relevant… but there is sense in the plea made by One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane for South Africans to each learn another language as a step towards true reconciliation. There is much truth in the aphorism that you cannot fully understand someone else unless you walk a mile in that person’s shoes. Learning a language is not merely the regurgitation of words; it is also the imbibing of the culture of that language. I challenge you to learn a new South African language this year....

He may no longer be in mainstream politics and be struggling to remain relevant… but there is sense in the plea made by One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane for South Africans to each learn another language as a step towards true reconciliation.

There is much truth in the aphorism that you cannot fully understand someone else unless you walk a mile in that person’s shoes. Learning a language is not merely the regurgitation of words; it is also the imbibing of the culture of that language.

I challenge you to learn a new South African language this year. pic.twitter.com/9LTHq283vJ — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 2, 2021

Appreciating and absorbing the culture of other people makes it easier to see what drives them, what their fears and hopes are.

As South Africa seems to descend further into the pit of race animosity, we need now, almost more than at any other time in our history, for a reaching out across the colour line and a new understanding of each other.

It may not be palatable for some to hear this, but it is the white, English-speaking community – who have largely refused to learn any other language – who are the ones most in need of hearing Maimane’s message.

Learning other languages won’t instantly heal our rifts, but it will be a start.

