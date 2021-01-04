 
 
Let’s heed Mmusi Maimane’s call and heal through a new language

Learning other languages won’t instantly heal our rifts, but it will be a start.

Let's heed Mmusi Maimane's call and heal through a new language

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Neil McCartney

He may no longer be in mainstream politics and be struggling to remain relevant… but there is sense in the plea made by One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane for South Africans to each learn another language as a step towards true reconciliation. There is much truth in the aphorism that you cannot fully understand someone else unless you walk a mile in that person’s shoes. Learning a language is not merely the regurgitation of words; it is also the imbibing of the culture of that language. I challenge you to learn a new South African language this year....

