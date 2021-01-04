 
 
Unpopular booze ban seems to make a difference

Sometimes we need harsh rules, not to restrict the many, but to protect them from the recklessness of the few.

Police dispose of liquor confiscated from illegal outlets. Picture: Eliot Mahlase

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the image from the Baragwanath Hospital emergency room on New Year’s Day spoke volumes. It was echoingly empty. Normally, this period is one of its busiest, with beds full and even floors overflowing with victims of violent incidents. Some have been stabbed, or shot; others have been mangled in car wrecks. What most of the cases have in common is that alcohol – or more correctly alcohol abuse – played a role in sending a person to hospital in a life-threatening condition. Many complained about the government’s most recent tightening of...

