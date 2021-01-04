Unpopular booze ban seems to make a difference

PREMIUM!
Unpopular booze ban seems to make a differenceEditorials 1 hour ago
Sometimes we need harsh rules, not to restrict the many, but to protect them from the recklessness of the few.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile