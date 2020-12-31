 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

After a torrid 2020, let’s pray for a gentler 2021

Editorials 1 hour ago

We thank each and every one of our loyal readers for their support, our advertisers for their commitment and our staff for their bravery and hard work.

31 Dec 2020
05:31:49 AM
PREMIUM!
After a torrid 2020, let’s pray for a gentler 2021

Fireworks. Picture: dpa/AFP/Christoph Schmidt

As far as years go, 2020 is not one that will go down with fond memories. Yet, it will probably be the year we will be talking about for years to come. From the moment the first case of the coronavirus was detected in SA in early March, our lives would never be the same. We had noted infections striking in China, Europe and then the United States in early 2020 and then once it was confirmed that Covid-19 had made its way to Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal, it only really hit home. No country was spared from its reach. So...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.