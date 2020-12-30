 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

We can defeat Covid-19 but the ball is in our court

Editorials 1 hour ago

Behave, wear a mask, obey the new regulations and we can defeat the virus.

30 Dec 2020
05:05:39 AM

Behave, wear a mask, obey the new regulations and we can defeat the virus.

It didn’t take long before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s chief law enforcer Bheki Cele came out firing after the country moved to an adjusted lockdown level 3 on Monday evening. After a surge in Covid infections in recent weeks, and with South Africa passing the one million infection mark, Ramaphosa had no option but to lay down the law ahead of New Year’s Eve, and the opening couple of weeks of the year. The abuse of alcohol was labelled the chief culprit for the reckless behaviour of the public, resulting in disobedience and putting strain on an over-burdened health system. One...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.