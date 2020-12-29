 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ramaphosa between a rock and a hard place over possible liquor restrictions

Editorials 1 min ago

With New Year’s Eve looming, and hospital beds filling up fast, tough decisions need to be made

29 Dec 2020
05:11:10 AM
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa between a rock and a hard place over possible liquor restrictions

Customers can be seen purchasing alcohol at the Makro Liquor store in Centurion after the ban on tobacco and alcohol was been lifted. 18 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As calls for a full ban on alcohol to be implemented by government grow louder, or at the very least a plea for more severe restrictions on the sale of liquor to be enforced gather momentum, we have to ask if it will make a difference? Since lockdown was enforced at the end on March, South Africans have still found a way to disobey regulations. Ban the sale of tobacco products. No problem, people went the illegal route to acquire cigarettes. Stop the sale of liquor. All good, people still found their tipple on the black market. Cyril between a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.