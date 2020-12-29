Ramaphosa between a rock and a hard place over possible liquor restrictions

As calls for a full ban on alcohol to be implemented by government grow louder, or at the very least a plea for more severe restrictions on the sale of liquor to be enforced gather momentum, we have to ask if it will make a difference? Since lockdown was enforced at the end on March, South Africans have still found a way to disobey regulations. Ban the sale of tobacco products. No problem, people went the illegal route to acquire cigarettes. Stop the sale of liquor. All good, people still found their tipple on the black market. Cyril between a...

As calls for a full ban on alcohol to be implemented by government grow louder, or at the very least a plea for more severe restrictions on the sale of liquor to be enforced gather momentum, we have to ask if it will make a difference?

Since lockdown was enforced at the end on March, South Africans have still found a way to disobey regulations. Ban the sale of tobacco products. No problem, people went the illegal route to acquire cigarettes. Stop the sale of liquor. All good, people still found their tipple on the black market.

Cyril between a rock, hard placeMany argue that not only will an alcohol ban seriously hurt the economy again, but all it will do is drive those wanting to quench their thirst to break the law. And it’s very difficult to police those indiscretions.

ALSO READ: Liquor traders pre-empt another rumoured booze ban, with commitment to help fight Covid-19

Others argue that the abuse of alcohol is a societal issue, and needs to be tackled on a greater scale.

Regardless of what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his command council decide this week, something needs to be done. Covid infections are soaring, having just passed the one million mark on Sunday.

With New Year’s Eve looming, and hospital beds filling up fast, tough decisions need to be made. You wouldn’t want to be in the president’s shoes right now. He’s damned if he does, and damned if he doesn’t.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.