The images of the destruction to former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone are shameful.

The damage comes less than two months after his tombstone was unveiled at the Heroes’ Acre Cemetery in Durban.

The vandalism of tombstones is not a new thing. It’s been going on for years. What is concerning is trying to figure out what goes through someone’s mind when they vandalise a tombstone. It’s the lowest of the low and asks some serious questions about our society.

The destruction to Meyiwa’s tombstone is just the latest in a string of puzzling events involving the former goalkeeper.

Meyiwa was shot dead, at the age of 30, in October 2014 at the Vosloorus home of then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. After the case went cold for a number of years, five people were this year arrested for his murder. All five suspects have protested their innocence, having appeared twice in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

Sfiso Meyiwa, brother of Senzo, told TimesLive: “We are so disappointed. Some people are heartless. Their intention was to vandalise not to steal, but God will reveal these people.”

The Meyiwas have suffered enough. They don’t need any further pain.

