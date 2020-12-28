Covid-19: A united effort is essential

As the country anxiously awaits its next “family meeting” with President Cyril Ramaphosa, with stricter restrictions almost a certainty due to the sharp increase of Covid-19 infections, we should perhaps take heart from Deputy President David Mabuza’s Christmas message from the Presidency. Mabuza said: “We must pull ourselves up and fight together to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure that we protect and support the poor and vulnerable people within our society. “Christmas inspires a new season of hope, a leap into new vistas of progress and future prospects. We should not despair. This nation shall rise again, and set...

As the country anxiously awaits its next “family meeting” with President Cyril Ramaphosa, with stricter restrictions almost a certainty due to the sharp increase of Covid-19 infections, we should perhaps take heart from Deputy President David Mabuza’s Christmas message from the Presidency.

Mabuza said: “We must pull ourselves up and fight together to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure that we protect and support the poor and vulnerable people within our society.

“Christmas inspires a new season of hope, a leap into new vistas of progress and future prospects. We should not despair. This nation shall rise again, and set itself on a path of recovery. Ours is a resilient nation that has withstood all manner of storms and vicissitudes thrown in its way. We are a nation that has emerged from a divided, painful past but emerged stronger, united and triumphant in the face of adversity.”

The National Coronavirus Command Council met yesterday as infections in South Africa approached one million. With the holiday season in full swing and New Year’s Eve just days away, tougher restrictions are almost a certainty. Hospital beds across the nation are filling up as infection numbers soar, putting huge pressure on our health system and its workers.

However, Ramaphosa and his council are well aware that any restrictions will have a negative impact on the economy – an area that cannot afford any more setbacks after a disastrous 2020. Like so many other countries, we need to make hard decisions as the second wave of the pandemic hits hard, while juggling the effect it will have on the economy. A hard lockdown is not the answer, but tougher restrictions are a must.

We have to believe that this nation “will rise again and set itself on a path of recovery”. But it will take a united effort from each and every one of us – and a change in our behaviour.

