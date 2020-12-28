 
 
Covid-19: A united effort is essential

Editorials

We have to believe that this nation ‘will rise again and set itself on a path of recovery’. But it will take a united effort from each and every one of us.

28 Dec 2020
05:25:42 AM
Picture for illustration. A nurse wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California on December 18, 2020. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

As the country anxiously awaits its next “family meeting” with President Cyril Ramaphosa, with stricter restrictions almost a certainty due to the sharp increase of Covid-19 infections, we should perhaps take heart from Deputy President David Mabuza’s Christmas message from the Presidency. Mabuza said: “We must pull ourselves up and fight together to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure that we protect and support the poor and vulnerable people within our society. “Christmas inspires a new season of hope, a leap into new vistas of progress and future prospects. We should not despair. This nation shall rise again, and set...

