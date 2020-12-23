 
 
Lotto fat cats rip off the poor

Editorials

This is, like the theft of Covid-19 emergency money intended for personal protective equipment for health workers, morally abominable conduct.

23 Dec 2020
05:35:42 AM
Lotto fat cats rip off the poor

National Lottery. Picture: GroundUp

Before we air our opinion on the dodgy things happening at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), let us declare that we have been threatened with legal action for stories we have run about the body and its officials and connections. Those stories have come from the small, but brave and professional, GroundUp news organisation. Over many months, years even, they have been doggedly pursuing details of how lottery money was disbursed to friends and family of those making funding decisions. It took a long time for Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel to launch an investigation, but the ball...

