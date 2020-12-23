Spare a thought for our health workers

PREMIUM!
Spare a thought for our health workersEditorials 1 hour ago
Sadly, disappointingly, the Covid-19 denialists are still out there, trumpeting their fake news and conspiracy theories all over social media.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world
Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves
State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work
Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban
News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi