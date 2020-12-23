 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Spare a thought for our health workers

Editorials 1 hour ago

Sadly, disappointingly, the Covid-19 denialists are still out there, trumpeting their fake news and conspiracy theories all over social media.

23 Dec 2020
05:30:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Spare a thought for our health workers

A nurse enters the red zone at the Nasrec quarantine/isolation site in Nasrec, 3 July 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

This is a strange time in a strange year. For many of us, holiday plans have been torpedoed by new Covid-19 restrictions; for others, we have willingly curtailed our movements to stay safe. But all of us feel the stress. Now is the time to appreciate the frontline people, the health workers, who are under massive psychological and emotional stress from seeing people dying from Covid-19, but are also physically burned out from the long hours and hard work in ICUs and general wards. Many health facilities – both government and private – are being overwhelmed. Health workers include those...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world

Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves

State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work

Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban

News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.