The Guptas can’t hide from the world

Editorials 38 seconds ago

While the Guptas may have ducked Zondo, their sordid story is a long way from being over.

22 Dec 2020
05:35:57 AM
Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was stating the obvious when he said yesterday he did not expect the Gupta family to return to South Africa to give their version of the state capture narrative. If they had nothing to hide, logic says, they should never have fled the country. However, Zondo, who has ploughed through the seemingly endless evidence of the weapons-grade looting, also believes that the absence of the testimony of the three brothers – Ajay, Atul and Tony – will not affect the credibility of the commission. We tend to agree with him because the stories about how...

