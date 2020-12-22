 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Show no mercy to Ters thieves

Editorials 1 hour ago

They must be charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (to health workers) or economic sabotage (theft of vital money) or even treason, for betraying their country.

22 Dec 2020
05:30:39 AM
PREMIUM!
Show no mercy to Ters thieves

Image: File photo

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, in August, that he had set up the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) to act against those profiteering or stealing money from government funds intended to alleviate the Covid crisis, many were sceptical. After all, even with Ramaphosa – who had seemed like the proverbial knight in shining armour after the depredations of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma – there has been a lot of talking the talk, but not nearly as much walking the walk as his Thuma Mina revival promised. The MAC was made up of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) or Hawks, Special...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.