Be very afraid – and wear masks

The one thing which seems to be spreading as fast as the coronavirus is the bad news from around the world which seems to indicate we’re fighting a losing battle against Covid-19.

That may seem like a pessimistic view but, given that our case numbers and deaths (particularly in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape) are spiralling higher than they did in the first wave of the pandemic, we should certainly be very worried.

Lockdowns far more severe than ours are happening across the world, as Christmas and New Year are put on hold and the 2020 nightmare continues.

As Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed on Friday night, South Africa’s infections are being driven by a new variant of the coronavirus, while the identical process is happening in the UK.

Worryingly, European nations are so concerned about these new variants that they are considering banning all flights from the UK – and from South Africa.

At home, the most recent restrictions in our main tourist centres are threatening to torpedo any hopes of a recovery in the tourist industry.

This situation has allowed the conspiracy theorists to have a field day, drawing parallels between what is happening here and in the UK and seeing some dark plot; as well as banging the drum about how lockdowns don’t work.

Another negative sentiment is being voiced about vaccines, which are said to be part of the plot by the amorphous “new world order” to capture and control people through their DNA.

The reality check is that hospital wards are full or filling up – and South Africans are dying in their hundreds every week.

If adhering to social distancing, mask wearing, sanitising and avoiding crowds saves even one life, it will be worth any convenience.

Why is that so difficult for some people to accept?

