Be very afraid – and wear masks

Covid-19 2 mins ago

Why is that so difficult for some people to accept?

Editorial
21 Dec 2020
04:42:13 AM
A woman selling clothes along a busy street in Olievenhoutbosch can be seen wearing a mask to prevent contracting Covid-19, 21 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The one thing which seems to be spreading as fast as the coronavirus is the bad news from around the world which seems to indicate we’re fighting a losing battle against Covid-19. That may seem like a pessimistic view but, given that our case numbers and deaths (particularly in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape) are spiralling higher than they did in the first wave of the pandemic, we should certainly be very worried. Lockdowns far more severe than ours are happening across the world, as Christmas and New Year are put on hold and the 2020 nightmare continues....

