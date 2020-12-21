Put the brakes on illegal car imports

At a time when the government is deploying police resources to stop people from using many beaches, it seems incredible that more than 2 000 vehicles every month – or upwards of 70 a day – are being illegally imported into South Africa. What makes that figure even more incomprehensible is that most of these cars are coming in through our major ports – not being driven across the border from poverty-stricken neighbours like Zimbabwe or Mozambique. National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa CEO Mike Mabasa estimates that 300 000 of the 12.7 million vehicles on South Africa’s...

