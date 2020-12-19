It’s worrying that Gigaba stays put

It would be easy to make jokes about the skinny trousers and pointy shoe-wearing former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. After all, his antics could feature on a porn site or in the villains section of a Batman comic. Yet, he was allegedly one of the key players in the Gupta-led conspiracy to capture the state in order to facilitate the family’s looting of the public purse. Evidence from his driver/bodyguard at the Commission of Inquiry into State capture was that Gigaba used to travel around with bags of cash in the car – money which was supposedly given to...

It would be easy to make jokes about the skinny trousers and pointy shoe-wearing former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. After all, his antics could feature on a porn site or in the villains section of a Batman comic.

Yet, he was allegedly one of the key players in the Gupta-led conspiracy to capture the state in order to facilitate the family’s looting of the public purse.

Evidence from his driver/bodyguard at the Commission of Inquiry into State capture was that Gigaba used to travel around with bags of cash in the car – money which was supposedly given to him by the Guptas.

And this week, Gigaba’s estranged wife (they are in the process of divorcing) confirmed that testimony was correct, saying she frequently saw huge amounts of cash and that Gigaba acknowledged that it came from the Guptas.

Norma Mngoma told eNCA that her husband had told her he “did things” for the Guptas.

The story would be sleazy and shabby were it not for the fact that Gigaba was a key cog in the state capture machinery – and, even more worryingly, that he is still part of the ANC hierarchy and hasn’t been ruled out of future high office.

