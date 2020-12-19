 
 
It’s worrying that Gigaba stays put

After all, his antics could feature on a porn site or in the villains section of a Batman comic.

19 Dec 2020
05:40:50 AM
Former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Instagram

It would be easy to make jokes about the skinny trousers and pointy shoe-wearing former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. After all, his antics could feature on a porn site or in the villains section of a Batman comic. Yet, he was allegedly one of the key players in the Gupta-led conspiracy to capture the state in order to facilitate the family’s looting of the public purse. Evidence from his driver/bodyguard at the Commission of Inquiry into State capture was that Gigaba used to travel around with bags of cash in the car – money which was supposedly given to...

