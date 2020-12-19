 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Cushy jobs should not be guaranteed

Editorials 1 hour ago

The enormous government salary bill is one of the reasons economic progress and recovery is being retarded.

19 Dec 2020
05:35:54 AM
PREMIUM!
Cushy jobs should not be guaranteed

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) military health practitioners are seen after their arrival at Air Force Station Port Elizabeth, a South African Air Force facility situated on the north-eastern side of the Port Elizabeth Airport, on July 5, 2020. Dozens of military health practitioners were on July 5, 2020 deployed to help combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the Eastren Cape Province of South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan / AFP)

The SA National Defence Union (Sandu) doesn’t see the irony in saying that its members have the right to “peaceful protest and picketing” to show their opposition to government’s intention to not grant them – and other public employees – pay hikes this year. It’s ironic because the word “picket” was originally a military term meaning, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, “a detached body of soldiers serving to guard an army from surprise”. Although soldiers and military personnel aren’t, by law, allowed to strike, they have certainly protested in the past in SA. The worry is that anger about the halting...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.